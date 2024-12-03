Letter: Real test of faith in Michelle O’Neill will be based on future invitations to terror events
The Rev David Cements has been extremely gracious in accepting the first minister’s participation in a Remembrance Day event at face value - especially since his father was murdered by those close to Sinn Fein (Letter: The IRA murdered my dad but even so I am glad that Michelle O'Neill attended the Remembrance Sunday service, November 16).
I suppose the ultimate test of whether Rev Clements’ faith in Ms O’Neill is justified will be when she decides on future invitations to celebrate the lives of those who visited death on so many innocents.
Cliff Cardwell, County Londonderry