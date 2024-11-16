Letter: The IRA murdered my dad but even so I am glad that Michelle O'Neill attended the Remembrance Sunday service

By Letters
Published 16th Nov 2024, 04:05 GMT
First Minister Michelle O’Neill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. It was a dignified and sincere attempt to reach out. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireFirst Minister Michelle O’Neill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. It was a dignified and sincere attempt to reach out. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
First Minister Michelle O’Neill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. It was a dignified and sincere attempt to reach out. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A letter from Rev David Clements:

I think I understand the criticism of Michelle O’Neill’s participation in the Act of Remembrance last Sunday, but I don’t agree with it.

People probably well known to her were responsible for the murder in 1985 of my father, a decent family man with a strong Christian faith. The IRA did it simply because he choose to serve his community wearing a bottle-green uniform – something for which republicans have never apologised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michelle O’Neill is the democratically elected First Minister of Northern Ireland and I welcome her dignified participation on Remembrance Sunday.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I have little doubt that it was a sincere attempt to reach out to my community. It was in stark contrast to the loutish behaviour of those republicans chanting IRA slogans at a similar event in Enniskillen last week.

We all have a way to go in our journeys, if reconciliation is ever going to mean anything here. When people I may disagree with take a step in the right direction, it would be churlish of me not to welcome that.

Rev David Clements, Cullybackey

Related topics:IRAMichelle O'NeillPeopleNorthern IrelandEnniskillen
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice