Letter: Republicans lie about the past and the numbers of killings in the Troubles

Letters to editor

AJ Carton writes: “Over 10 years before the attack on civil rights protestors at Duke Street and 10 years before the attack on the Burntollet march the IRA existed and were engaging in murder” (Jan 4, see below).

Not only were republicans murdering people before the Troubles, but during those years (and despite all the endless weeping and wailing and breast beating about state killings and the vicious pogrom against army veterans) the damning fact is that republicans actually murdered more Catholics than the army and RUC combined.

In a letter here I asked republicans about the subject, detailing the statistics of 304 Catholics killed by state forces, 444 by other republicans (May 12 2021). No answer came the stern reply. The standard republican response to being doused by a bucket of fact so cold as to take away the breath normally used for lying about it.