Letter: Sceptical over official government census data

A letter from Jack Irwin:
The Clonavon area of the town has a far higher concentration of migrants than Ballymena as a whole, which itself has higher figures than Northern Ireland generally, the report in the News Letter saidplaceholder image
Published 20th Jun 2025, 00:00 BST

If the ‘census data’ referred to in the article on the recent riots in Ballymena (Census data for Ballymena flashpoint shows the majority of the population arrived in a decade - and employment is high, June 16) refers to an official government census, I would be very sceptical as to its accuracy.

There is a threat that comes from our ‘ruling classes’, with the precise intention of ‘controlling’ us, resulting in them providing false official information to suit their false narrative.

Jack Irwin, Bangor

