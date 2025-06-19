Letter: Sceptical over official government census data
A letter from Jack Irwin:
If the ‘census data’ referred to in the article on the recent riots in Ballymena (Census data for Ballymena flashpoint shows the majority of the population arrived in a decade - and employment is high, June 16) refers to an official government census, I would be very sceptical as to its accuracy.
There is a threat that comes from our ‘ruling classes’, with the precise intention of ‘controlling’ us, resulting in them providing false official information to suit their false narrative.
Jack Irwin, Bangor