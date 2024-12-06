Letter: Stormont House Agreement is not a solution to legacy issues

​The UK government is taking the 'first steps' to repeal and replace controversial legislation designed to address the legacy of the Troubles, Hilary Benn has said

Stormont HouseAgreement is no solution to legacy issues

There has been much said about the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill with one thing being certain, the bill does not hold universal support in NI, the wider UK or in Ireland.

The actions of the secretary of state (SoS) for Northern Ireland to repeal the bill have begun, yet this has also come under criticism from various quarters. The main sticking point seems to be that the SoS will have the power to redact information from reports, post investigation, that may threaten national security.

Many would see this as fundamental to the security of the UK while some will see it as an attempt to keep information from families. Both groups can’t be right it would seem, yet both are right in some way.

Recently we learned that some information failed to reach Operation Kenova during the investigation stage that may have affected the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision not to charge anyone. This information is now being reassessed.

While in an unstable world national security is more important than ever and any information released to compromise that security could have an effect globally.

These failings are something the Ulster Unionist Party has raised since the days of the Stormont House Agreement (SHA) which, as a party, we never supported.

Our alternatives, which would see the PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch resourced fully, and the PPS funded to establish a dedicated legacy arm to the service, are still as valid today as they were when we proposed them.

There were many flaws in the SHA which we have highlighted often. The SHA was geographically fixed, meaning those kidnapped, taken across the border, tortured, and murdered would not receive an investigation. Those who had an Historical Enquiries Team (HET) desktop review would also not get an investigation. While those left blind, burned, disabled, lost limbs, or left in a wheelchair, if there was no fatality in the incident that resulted in their injury, would not get an investigation.

Yet within these parameters the other major parties in Northern Ireland supported and continue to support the SHA, as does the Irish government.

It is also worth noting the SHA made it quite clear. Every single scrap of information relating to a Troubles murder would be provided to the investigators. Only once the investigation is complete would any report be redacted for national security purposes; this would be cleared through the correct processes via a High Court judge.

The same principle from the SHA would apply to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). Again, all the main political parties signed up to this in the SHA while only the Ulster Unionist Party refused to do so.