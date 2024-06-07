The deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly with the first Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething on the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France. The King, the prime minister Rishi Sunak and the Scottish first minister John Swinney were also there but not NI's first minister Michelle O'Neill. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA

A letter from Alderman Mark Baxter:

Congratulations to the deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA for travelling to Normandy, France and representing Northern Ireland with distinction at the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations.

It was great to see Emma paying her respects to the fallen and engaging with representatives from across the United Kingdom including His Majesty the King, the prime minister Rishi Sunak, the Scottish first minister John Swinney and the Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

D-Day was such a pivotal turning point in the Second World War, after the landings took place momentum began to build which ultimately resulted in the defeat of Hitler and the Nazis by the allied forces.

Letters to editor

It is therefore very unfortunate that the first minister for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill did not attend the D-Day commemorations.

Without D-Day and its success we would not be able to enjoy the democracy, freedom and liberties we have today.