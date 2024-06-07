Letter: The first minister of Northern Ireland does not attend D-Day memorials, but well done to her deputy for stepping up
Congratulations to the deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA for travelling to Normandy, France and representing Northern Ireland with distinction at the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations.
It was great to see Emma paying her respects to the fallen and engaging with representatives from across the United Kingdom including His Majesty the King, the prime minister Rishi Sunak, the Scottish first minister John Swinney and the Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething.
D-Day was such a pivotal turning point in the Second World War, after the landings took place momentum began to build which ultimately resulted in the defeat of Hitler and the Nazis by the allied forces.
It is therefore very unfortunate that the first minister for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill did not attend the D-Day commemorations.
Without D-Day and its success we would not be able to enjoy the democracy, freedom and liberties we have today.
Alderman Mark Baxter, DUP, ABC Council