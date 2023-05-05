Letter: The funding problem isn’t Stormont but structural

The DUP approach is right to remind the government that if devolution was restored tomorrow, the amount of money available to fund public services would not change.

Unless there is a total recalibration of how Northern Ireland is funded, the situation will only get worse. With or without an executive, and with or without the protocol, Barnett will only lead to our budgetary pressures getting worse. Public services in Northern Ireland will stall and get to a point where it is irretrievable.