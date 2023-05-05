News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
13 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
13 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
15 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
18 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
20 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Letter: The funding problem isn’t Stormont but structural

A letter from Deborah Erskine MLA:

By Letters
Published 5th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:01 BST
Houses and factories will struggle to get built without big investment in NIHouses and factories will struggle to get built without big investment in NI
Houses and factories will struggle to get built without big investment in NI

The DUP approach is right to remind the government that if devolution was restored tomorrow, the amount of money available to fund public services would not change.

Unless there is a total recalibration of how Northern Ireland is funded, the situation will only get worse. With or without an executive, and with or without the protocol, Barnett will only lead to our budgetary pressures getting worse. Public services in Northern Ireland will stall and get to a point where it is irretrievable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For decades Northern Ireland’s infrastructure was in stagnation and as a result it needs mammoth investment which we cannot afford yet to stand still means houses and factories struggle to get built.

Deborah Erskine MLA, DUP, Fermanagh South Tyrone

Related topics:DUPNorthern Ireland