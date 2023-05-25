News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The media has wrong election focus, as it did decades ago, re Ian Paisley and Terence O'Neill

A letter from WA Miller:
By Letters
Published 25th May 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Your correspondent Tom Carew of Dublin (Unionist bloc bigger than republicans, May 22) writes that the media gleefully concentrates on Sinn Fein victories despite unionists getting the largest number of votes.

It is not to distract from the present incompetence in unionism to say there is nothing new in this slanting. Terence O’Neill the then Ulster Unionist leader could address meetings in Andersontown, a separatist nationalist stronghold, and win votes for unionism (see pages 120-123 Autobiography of Terence O’Neill Prime Minister of Northern Ireland 1963-1969, Published by Rupert Hart-Davis, Second Impression, 1972).

The media then, however, had no interest in this. The focus was on how soon Dr Ian Paisley could overtake O’Neill and unseat him much as today the focus is on how soon Sinn Fein will overtake unionism.

Exceptions to this are in Monday’s News Letter (May 22) by Fr Gerry Lynch on no such thing as historical inevitability (p11) and Owen Polley (p17) on what is forgotten about Sinn Fein – he could have added to that SF’s mutation into a pro EU party without question from the media on whether the mutation is tactical or ideological.

WA Miller, Belfast BT13

