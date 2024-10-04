Letter: The quarrels of other countries are not our quarrels and we have no part in them

Whether northern Cyprus is formally recognised as an independent state, reunified with the south or the whole island joined with Greece would have little effect on our lives either way, writes D J Stewart

Regarding Ben Lowry's column (Unionists seem to support the Turk Cypriots yet they might have backed the Greeks, August 31) on unionist attitudes to other disputes abroad – I have long thought it a mistake that both sides in Northern Ireland so often insist on viewing the rest of the world through the prism of our own conflict.

Whilst unionist solidarity is natural in cases such as Gibraltar and the Falklands where the underlying dispute is virtually identical to our own (UK citizens determined to remain under British sovereignty against the designs of an irredentist neighbour seeking to annex them), other conflicts, despite certain similarities, involve peoples with histories and cultures largely different to our own in circumstances which are not at all like those pertaining in Northern Ireland, e.g. the presence of UN peacekeepers.

Regarding Israel in particular, it is notable that unionist support for the Jewish state does not seem to be reciprocated.

Letter to the editor

You will not find Union Jacks or Ulster banners flying from lampposts in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv, and despite the increasing hostility from Irish nationalism and the Dublin government I am not aware of any Israeli administration or senior politician expressing solidarity with unionism or a close interest in Northern Ireland at all (and why would they when they have more than enough problems of their own?)

Unionist backing of Israel too often seems simply a kneejerk response to Irish republican support of the Palestinian cause and conveniently overlooks the atrocities committed by Zionist terrorist groups during the British mandate, most infamously the bombing of the King David Hotel in 1946, killing 91 people.

It was an attack justified by current Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2006 on the grounds of an alleged telephone warning (the same feeble excuse so often used by the IRA during the Troubles to shift blame for their crimes onto the authorities).

In short, unionists should be wary of projecting their own attitudes and preconceptions onto the conflicts of other countries, especially those which show little sympathy in return and/or have historical antipathy towards Britain.

Whether for example northern Cyprus is formally recognised as an independent state, reunified with the south or the whole island joined with Greece would have little effect on our lives either way.

Their quarrels are not our quarrels and we have no part in them, nor should we flippantly and needlessly pick sides based on our own prejudices.

Unionism quite frankly needs all the friends it can get at home and abroad.