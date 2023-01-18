Our DUP politicians instinctively identify with Trump because of his promotion of social division and misuse of Christianity for electoral purposes

In Monday’s Newsletter Clive Maxwell argues that the USA is riven by division, is on a path towards social disintegration and that this is caused by the ‘radical left’ embarking on a campaign of social revolution (‘US divisions taking hold in Britain,’ January 16, see link below).

He fears that Britain could be on a similar path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive is correct to warn of the danger to American stability but he incorrectly identifies the source of that danger as coming from the left; in fact, the real danger comes from the identity politics employed by Donald Trump and the right-wing Conservatives who claim to be Christian, but seem to lack any of the Christian morals such as honesty, forgiveness or generosity.

Letters to editor

Remember the lack of honesty in Trump attacks on his rival Senator John McCain for allowing himself to be captured in Vietnam, even though Trump himself lacked the courage to serve in the US army?

What would Jesus think about the ‘Christian’ right’s determined opposition to attempts to provide free medical care for the poor? T

Advertisement Hide Ad

he Christian Right tend to focus on looking for internal enemies, people who do not fit with their ideal of an American patriot; if Jesus with his message of peace, forgiveness and charity was alive in the USA today, would Trump supporters denounce him as a ‘Communist’?

In her book ‘How Civil Wars Start’, Dr Barbara Walters draws the conclusion that America is becoming unstable and in Chapters 6-8 she identifies the role of the right in destabilising American democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relying on decades of research she identifies the main factors that make a civil war in a country more likely and prominent among these is identity-based politics which split the population into antagonistic communities who distrust each other and she warns that this is exactly what Trump has done in the US.

The poisonous Brexit campaign did something similar to the UK and we have still not recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think the reason why US identity-based politics resonates so much among Northern Ireland people is that our politics have been primarily about our identity as British or Irish, and our DUP politicians instinctively identify with Trump because of his promotion of social division and misuse of Christianity for electoral purposes.

Clive argues that the liberal challenge to traditional views on abortion, same sex marriage and transgenderism is part of the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would suggest that learning to live with people who differ with your opinion on these issues is essential for a stable society.

As a former teacher I was proud to be able to encourage pupils to tolerate difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland was a much safer, happier and more stable place before the mistake of Brexit forced our identity dispute to centre stage once more.

The worst tactic now would be to support or follow those who want to amplify that division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6