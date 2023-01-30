Letter: The rest of UK still exports to the EU, without single market access
A letter from Dr DR Cooper:
Further to the letter from Jim Allister last Monday (‘Northern Ireland can’t be in EU single market without being subject to their laws,’ January 23, see link below) in 2021 the UK as a whole exported goods worth £154 billion to the EU, of which only £5 billion were sent from Northern Ireland.
Is it not amazing that businesses in the rest of the UK managed to export anything to the EU, when they did not enjoy Northern Ireland's ‘unique’ access to the EU Single Market?
Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead