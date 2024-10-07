Letter: The supposed power of road signs seems a lot easier than the many other methods of language learning

A letter from Angus B MacNeil:
It's encouraging that road signs can force a language upon a person, writes Angus B MacNeilIt's encouraging that road signs can force a language upon a person, writes Angus B MacNeil
It's encouraging that road signs can force a language upon a person, writes Angus B MacNeil
By Letters
Published 8th Oct 2024, 00:00 BST

I was quite amazed at Roderick Downer’s letter (Learn and speak the Irish language if you want, but don’t force it on everyone else, September 28) complaining about language and road signs, but I was great encouraged by his assertion that this could “force” a language upon me.

Firstly, surely, we need to agree to have road signs.

Secondly, and the really encouraging part of his letter, is that road signs can force a language upon a person. However, after having seen road signs as far apart as Greece and Iceland, and countries in between, I have not been fortunate enough to have had these languages forced upon me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

What have I done wrong? Have I not looked at road signs long enough? I will certainly try again. The supposed power of road signs seems a lot easier than the many other methods of language learning I have tried. Sincere thanks to Mr Downer for his top tip.

Angus B MacNeil, Tangasdale, Scotland

Related topics:GreeceIcelandScotland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice