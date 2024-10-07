Letter: The supposed power of road signs seems a lot easier than the many other methods of language learning

It's encouraging that road signs can force a language upon a person, writes Angus B MacNeil

I was quite amazed at Roderick Downer’s letter (Learn and speak the Irish language if you want, but don’t force it on everyone else, September 28) complaining about language and road signs, but I was great encouraged by his assertion that this could “force” a language upon me.

Firstly, surely, we need to agree to have road signs.

Secondly, and the really encouraging part of his letter, is that road signs can force a language upon a person. However, after having seen road signs as far apart as Greece and Iceland, and countries in between, I have not been fortunate enough to have had these languages forced upon me.

What have I done wrong? Have I not looked at road signs long enough? I will certainly try again. The supposed power of road signs seems a lot easier than the many other methods of language learning I have tried. Sincere thanks to Mr Downer for his top tip.