Letter: There is no challenge to the fact that Casement stadium is named after an extremist

Letters to editor

A letter from Michael Colwell:

With all the speculation I’ve heard about Casement Park what I’ve missed is any challenge to its very name.

This stadium was named after an extreme Irish republican who was hanged for treason.

He was actually recruiting prisoners in Germany in the First World War to shoot and bomb his fellow countrymen here in Ulster.

I for one wouldn’t want to walk into a stadium besting that name and I wouldn’t expect a republican or nationalist to walk into a stadium if we called it The Michael Stone Arena.

They are just trying to humiliate unionists, not offer any shared progressive vision.