Letter: Those who offer themselves for public office are automatically exposing themselves to robust scrutiny

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

At a first reading, I thought Rev Ivan Foster's media challenge to Carla Lockhart MP (‘Queries for Carla Lockhart MP over her attitude towards man who has imposed ungodly guidance on sex education,’ July 17, see link below), such as whether as “professed follower of the Lord Jesus Christ” she rebuked Chris Heaton-Harris for his “defiance of God” in imposing RSE on schools, was a bit unfair.

But then those offering themselves for public office are automatically exposing themselves to such scrutiny. I have, over recent years, put similar questions (albeit privately) to politicians from all main Northern Ireland parties but I have never had even an acknowledgement let alone a reply.

It would seem that for some their claim to subscribe to a particular ideology or belief is a bit like Groucho's claim to have principles.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

