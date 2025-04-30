Letter: Tory leaders do not get to decide on who does and does not get prosecuted

By Letters
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:12 BST
A letter from David Lindsay:

Despite wanting to be prime minister, Kemi Badenoch is apparently unaware that it is not for a politician to demand a criminal prosecution (click here: ‘Tory leader Kemi Badenoch demands prosecution of 'anti-British' group Kneecap over 'kill your MPs' comment,’ April 29).

She is scared of Robert Jenrick, so she is simply not a serious person. And in a sign of what her premiership would be like, she is pursuing a feud with popular entertainers who happened to be among the daily-lengthening list of people who had made her look silly.

‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP’ is a bit strong, like a lot of Kneecap’s output. Yet only when they criticised Israel did anyone apart from the humiliated Badenoch see a problem with them.

Badenoch should challenge Kneecap to a rap battle, and Kneecap should reply that they would rap against her in Yoruba, if she would rap against them in Irish.

David Lindsay, Lanchester, Co Durham

