Letter: Tory leaders do not get to decide on who does and does not get prosecuted

Letters to editor

A letter from David Lindsay:

She is scared of Robert Jenrick, so she is simply not a serious person. And in a sign of what her premiership would be like, she is pursuing a feud with popular entertainers who happened to be among the daily-lengthening list of people who had made her look silly.

‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP’ is a bit strong, like a lot of Kneecap’s output. Yet only when they criticised Israel did anyone apart from the humiliated Badenoch see a problem with them.

Badenoch should challenge Kneecap to a rap battle, and Kneecap should reply that they would rap against her in Yoruba, if she would rap against them in Irish.