Letter: Tory leaders do not get to decide on who does and does not get prosecuted
Despite wanting to be prime minister, Kemi Badenoch is apparently unaware that it is not for a politician to demand a criminal prosecution (click here: ‘Tory leader Kemi Badenoch demands prosecution of 'anti-British' group Kneecap over 'kill your MPs' comment,’ April 29).
She is scared of Robert Jenrick, so she is simply not a serious person. And in a sign of what her premiership would be like, she is pursuing a feud with popular entertainers who happened to be among the daily-lengthening list of people who had made her look silly.
‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP’ is a bit strong, like a lot of Kneecap’s output. Yet only when they criticised Israel did anyone apart from the humiliated Badenoch see a problem with them.
Badenoch should challenge Kneecap to a rap battle, and Kneecap should reply that they would rap against her in Yoruba, if she would rap against them in Irish.
David Lindsay, Lanchester, Co Durham