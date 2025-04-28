Tory leader Kemi Badenoch demands prosecution of 'anti-British' group Kneecap over 'kill your MPs' comment
Kemi Badenoch made the comments amid escalating criticism of the republican rap group, as footage emerged from one of their gigs, filmed in 2023.
In it, a member of the group says: "We’re still under British occupation in Ireland. We still have old men in London making decisions that affect my life in Ireland – and even worse, they're f***ing Tories.
“The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”
This comes after footage emerged last week, dating from November 2024, showing member Mo Chara draped in the assault rifle flag of Hezbollah, telling a crowd: "Tiocfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah".
The group is known for its flirtations with violent republican imagery, and for stating "f**k Israel".
Its members also frequently chant "Maggie's in a box" at gigs – a reference to Margaret Thatcher, who died 12 years ago, aged 87, after having a stroke.
Thatcher had been out of office since 1990.
Mrs Badenoch said this morning: "Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.
"Now footage shows one of them saying: 'The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.'
"After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution."
Sir David was killed by an Islamist in 2021 while meeting constituents.
Kneecap manager Dan Lambert has said: “There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your 'paper’, ever. Free Palestine!”
This was the “same reply as always”, he said. Previous approaches for comment have met with similar responses.
Mr Lambert also added “hasta la victoria siempre,” a Spanish phrase meaning “ever onward to victory” that is closely associated with communist guerrilla Che Guevara.