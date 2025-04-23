Kneecap performing in London, November 21, 2024 (and inset the flag of Hezbollah)

​​Anti-terror police are looking into a video of a Belfast rapper declaring "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" while draped in the latter's flag.

The Met told the News Letter that the matter had been passed to a unit within The Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command for examination.

The rapper in question is Mo Chara, a member of the republican trio Kneecap.

Videos of the occurrence were filmed at a gig in London last November and posted online.

They have come to wider attention now following controversy around Kneecap's performance at the Coachella music festival in California at the weekend.

At that festival, the rappers displayed the message "f**k Israel, free Palestine" on a giant screen behind them.

This prompted former X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, who is part Jewish, to accuse the band of "hate speech" and demand that the group's visas for touring America are revoked.

Following the weekend's Coachella performance, video and images of the group's gig at Kentish Town Forum, London last November 21 were then circulated on Twitter by a member of the Jewish group the Community Security Trust (CST).

These were culled from original video footage that was posted online by the small YouTube channel '31 Seconds of thereabouts', showing Mo Chara draped in the yellow flag of Hezbollah.

More footage of the same gig, posted by the YouTube channel 'Big Sharpie', also shows the Hezbollah flag draped over Mo Chara, and also captures him saying to the crowd: "Free the six counties, tiochfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah!"

The CST has told the News Letter in a statement: "Hizbollah is a dangerous terrorist organisation with a long record of violence and terror, both targeting Jews around the world and in Syria during the civil war.

"Hamas is a banned terrorist group responsible for appalling atrocities on October 7, including the slaughter, rape and kidnapping of music lovers at the Nova festival.

"It is utterly disgraceful for them to be lauded from a London stage, with the whole crowd encouraged to show their support. We fully expect the police to investigate this thoroughly and take appropriate action."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of the video today (22 April) and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required."

Both Hezbollah (which the UK government officially spells 'Hizballah’) and Hamas are proscribed under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000.

Hezbollah is based in Lebanon, and means 'party of God' in Arabic.

The UK government, in a statement about its proscription, says that it “has won votes in legitimate elections”.

However it adds that “Hizballah itself has publicly denied a distinction between its military and political wings” and “the group in its entirety is assessed to be concerned in terrorism”.

It “aims to seize all Palestinian territories and Jerusalem from Israel”, “supports terrorism in Iraq and the Palestinian territories”, and has been involved in the Syrian civil war in support of the Assad dictatorship.

Hamas meanwhile has “the establishment of an Islamic state under Sharia law and the destruction of Israel” as one of its central aims, says the UK government.

The group, which rules the Gaza Strip, uses "indiscriminate” rocket attacks, and “recently launched summer camps in Gaza which focus on training groups, including minors, to fight”.

The government adds: “In a press statement, Hamas described the aim of these camps as to ‘ignite the embers of Jihad in the liberation generation, cultivate Islamic values and prepare the expected victory army to liberate Palestine’.”

Amid escalating controversy following their Coachella gig, the News Letter contacted Kneecap manager (and former Irish diplomat) Dan Lambert.

He said: “There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your 'paper’, ever. Free Palestine!” He added: “Hasta la victoria siempre.”