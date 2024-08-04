Letter: Transgenderism has no scientific or medical basis, but neither does religion

The baby blue, pink and white stripes on the Pride Progress flag represent the transgender movement

The News Letter was quite right to expose the transgender training imposed on police officers by a not-so-secretive social engineering policy espoused by transgender activism.

Attacking transgenderism with a religion-based view of human sexuality (Gordon McNeill: ​Trans movement is an attack on our children, June 27) is, in my opinion, flawed.

Just as it seems transgenderism seeks to control what we think and have us believe in its ideology, so does religion which is and always has been about controlling people's lives and thoughts.

Very many of those set against anyone or anything that does not conform to their ideology do so from a religious perspective. Christianity, for example, teaches that we and everything were created exactly as we are by a divine creator God and that this God made us, humans, in his image.

By extension then, every single human, of whatever race, belief, gender, or sexuality is a reflection of aspects of that God.

Christianity also teaches that it's God gave us free will to think and decide for ourselves, something religions and most ideologies do not allow.

Mr McNeill rightly states that transgenderism has no scientific or medical basis. But neither does religion.

While it is true that, to the best of my knowledge, there are two genders in biology, homosexual, transgender and pan-gender people have been part of humanity for as long as we have existed.

That is a fact, whether anyone likes it or not. Another inescapable fact is that people who are homosexual, transsexual, pan-sexual, gender confused, etc, are and always have been part of society, everywhere.

I believe it’s a sign of our societal evolution that these people have become more visible. But they should be neither persecuted, demonised or patronised.

It’s a basic human instinct to fear that which we don’t know. The way to overcome fear, and to discover if we need to be afraid, is to seek to understand what frightens us, not blindly persecute.

None of this means that I support the transgenderism agenda. It certainly seems insidious and just as intolerant of other views as virtually every other type of ideology, religious or otherwise.

I agree with Mr McNeill that it seems to threaten the structure of society as we know it. Society is and should be a continuously evolving thing.

Our society today is not the same as it was in 1924 for example. Whilst society should evolve, it shouldn’t do so under pressure from any seemingly, or actually, insidious ideologies but, in my view, through informed knowledge and enlightenment.