Letter: UK should follow Trump's lead and act first and foremost in the interests of the British people

Donald Trump was elected, as president, to act in the best interests of the United States of America

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What Ben overlooks or ignores is the fact that Donald Trump was elected to act in the best interests of the United States of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing to send millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money to disappear in a black hole of corruption in Ukraine is not in the best interests of the United States.

Letters to editor

Those who support continued western involvement in Ukraine forget there is no such thing as public money to fund these overseas vanity projects, only money taken from hard working taxpayers.

I would much prefer that the government of the United Kingdom followed the lead of president Trump and started to act first and foremost in the interests of the British people.

Rather than throwing more taxpayers’ money to Ukraine, we should spend that money on that which most definitely is in the best interests of the citizens of the United Kingdom e.g. detaining and deporting illegal immigrants; stopping the boats in the English Channel and returning those onboard to France; countering the very real threat of Islam; and strengthening our own armed forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that ever increasing parts of the United Kingdom more closely resemble Islamabad than Britain, it is clear we cannot even defend our own borders without worrying about defending Ukrainian borders.

Likewise with British sovereignty, if we cannot defend British sovereignty over Northern Ireland we should forget about trying to defend the sovereignty of any other nation.