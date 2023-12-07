Letter: UK-wide award for News Letter reporter Adam Kula is well deserved
I was delighted to learn that News Letter reporter Adam Kula has won a UK-wide award for the ‘best use of data’ in journalism.
Mr Kula’s articles highlight important matters affecting society in Northern Ireland and his use of data and statistics ensure accurate, factual and objective reporting. Such reporting will become increasingly important as those within Sinn Fein/IRA, alongside their proxies and sympathisers, attempt to rewrite history in order to justify the IRA’s indefensible campaigns of ethnic cleansing and human rights abuses.
Facts don’t lie and as Mr Kula’s article reminds us (Just the facts: As pro-IRA chanting spreads across Ireland here are the hard numbers behind the IRA's insurrection, October 18, 2022), the IRA was responsible for at least 1,771 murders, while the army and police killed 362 persons, many of whom were members of illegal republican or loyalist terror gangs.
Thomas Smyth, Belfast