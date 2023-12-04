A News Letter reporter has won an award in an annual prizegiving contest run by the paper’s parent company, National World.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Kula, who has worked as a journalist since 2007 and full-time for the News Letter since 2012, won in the “best use of data” category.

It recognises stories that involve taking a pool of information and distilling it into an easy-to-understand form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award winners were announced last Thursday night in Blackpool.

The News Letter masthead, on a background of historical copies dating back to the 18th century

Here are some examples of his number-crunching stories from 2022/23, and further beyond:

DUP says council must 'be mindful' of public spending when it comes to idea of a new and bigger LGBTQQIA+ centre in Belfast (containing a breakdown in the number of groups, their funding, and the seldom-cited gay / transgender demographics of the country)

National World PLC has owned the News Letter since 2021 when it took over from JPI Media.

It is a UK-wide media firm headed by Co Down native David Montgomery, the former editor of the News of the World and Today, and a former director of News International’s UK wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the News Letter, founded in 1737, the group runs a raft of other daily titles and websites like The Scotsman (founded 1817), The News (based in Portsmouth and covering much of the surrounding south coast, founded 1877), the Yorkshire Evening Post (1754), and the Express and Star (covering the West Midlands, founded 1874).

National World employs over 1,100 staff, of which over 700 are in the editorial (journalism) side of the business.

It sold a combined total of 31.3 million newspapers in 2022, and its titles were averaging 111 million monthly page views online.

Other winning journalists / organisations in the 2023 awards were:

National Brand of the Year: The Scotsman

Journalist of the Year: Alison Campsie (The Scotsman)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Journalist of the Year – Joint winners: Graham Smyth (Yorkshire Evening Post) and Mark Dunford (SussexWorld)

Lifestyle/Features Journalist of the Year: Gay Bolton

Insider Media's Business Journalist of the Year: Douglas Friedli

Video of the Year: Habibur Rahman (True Crime: The body-in-the-bag killer)

Photograph of the Year: Tony Johnson (The Last Post at CWCG Stonefall Cemetery - Tony Johnson)

Podcast of the Year: Joe Donohue (Inside Elland Road)

Front Page of the Year: Steve Sims (Hatters Promotion)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Story / Campaign of the Year: Claudia Bowes (The Stolen Purse)

Large / City Digital Brand of the Year: BirminghamWorld

Town / County Digital Brand of the Year: SussexWorld

Following the awards Mark Hollinshead, National World’s chief operating officer, said: “We were delighted to receive more than 200 entries across the wide-ranging award categories which spanned all areas of expertise within the company.

"The nominations received showcased the extraordinary talent, creativity and expertise of our people across the National World business.

“Every nominee was a worthy candidate and the decision as to who would win each category was not made easy for any of our judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Editorial nominations once again showed the professionalism of our journalists across all disciplines, from video and podcasts to investigations or the ability to bring a unique tone to the stories from our local communities.

“Our commercial nominations highlighted the grit and determination of our sales teams in a continually challenging environment to deliver some great results and new initiatives throughout 2024.

“And this year's awards also provided a great opportunity to celebrate our expert support teams who continuously dedicate their time to ensuring the smooth running of the business.

“The awards themselves brought the glitz and glamour of Blackpool to the evening as we celebrated the achievement of our people in an evening full of laughter and pride.