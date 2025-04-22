Letter: Unionist disunity is a threat to our place in the UK
Owen Polley’s case that ‘gradual erosion’ is the main problem with the future of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom is of course spot on (April 21, click here to read it).
But one other very obvious contributing factor is unionist disunity!
’Divide and conquer’ is what you try to do to your enemies, we do it to ourselves and I hope those responsible will realise very soon but belatedly the error of their ways before it’s too late.
Their sorrow and regret if it all goes disastrously wrong will mean nothing.
Jack Irwin, Bangor, Co Down