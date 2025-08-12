Letter: UUP and DUP should explain why Craigavon House restoration pledge has not been fulfilled

A letter from Samuel Morrison:
Craigavon House was the home of Sir James Craig, and dates back to 1880. Sir James was the director of tea-importer and whiskey-maker Dunville and Company, and was one of the leaders of the campaign against home rule – and the region's first prime minister in 1921
By Letters
I was surprised and disappointed to see the UUP portray the TUV’s comments on Craigavon House as “bashing" fellow unionists (UUP 'disappointed' at TUV for blaming main two unionist parties for state of Craigavon House, August 9).

The facts are simple. The New Decade, New Approach deal, which saw the brief return of Stormont in 2020, promised the restoration of Craigavon House “to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland”.

That centenary was in 2021. We are now in the latter half of 2025.

Letters to editor

When exactly does the UUP believe it will be acceptable to criticise the NI Executive’s failure to deliver on this public pledge?

Instead of questioning how non-Executive parties are working to achieve restoration, perhaps the UUP – and indeed the DUP – could explain why, more than four years on, the Executive has not honoured its own commitment.

The public deserves an answer, and Craigavon House deserves better than empty promises.

Samuel Morrison, TUV, Dromore Co Down

