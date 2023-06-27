News you can trust since 1737
Letter: UUP did not sign New Decade New Approach deal which contained commitments on Irish language

A letter from Lord Empey:
By Letters
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
Ireland’s Simon Coveney and UK’s Julian Smith launch New Decade, 2020. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Ireland’s Simon Coveney and UK’s Julian Smith launch New Decade, 2020. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Ireland’s Simon Coveney and UK’s Julian Smith launch New Decade, 2020. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

I refer to a letter from Dr Edward Cooke published in the News Letter last Thursday under the heading of ‘Magee cash shows Dublin’s contempt for unionism’ (June 22) – link below.

In his first paragraph Dr Cooke says ‘Since the express/signing of the New Approach New Decade deal of January 2020 by the UUP and DUP … etc’.

I just want to place on the record that the Ulster Unionist Party did not sign the New Decade New Approach deal.

It contained amongst other things a commitment to the Irish language demands of Sinn Fein and was the price paid by the DUP to restore Stormont, the full effects of which we are yet to see.

Lord Reg Empey,

Westminster, London

Letter: ​Dr Edward Cooke

