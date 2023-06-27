Letter: UUP did not sign New Decade New Approach deal which contained commitments on Irish language
I refer to a letter from Dr Edward Cooke published in the News Letter last Thursday under the heading of ‘Magee cash shows Dublin’s contempt for unionism’ (June 22) – link below.
In his first paragraph Dr Cooke says ‘Since the express/signing of the New Approach New Decade deal of January 2020 by the UUP and DUP … etc’.
I just want to place on the record that the Ulster Unionist Party did not sign the New Decade New Approach deal.
It contained amongst other things a commitment to the Irish language demands of Sinn Fein and was the price paid by the DUP to restore Stormont, the full effects of which we are yet to see.
Lord Reg Empey,
Westminster, London
