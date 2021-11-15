Letter was a disgraceful slur on the memory of the veteran Dennis Hutchings

Letter to the editor

I refer to the contribution from Mr Peter McEvoy on Saturday (‘Hard to see how soldier’s shooting of unarmed Catholic man prevented civil war,’ November 13, see link below). I have read the front page of News Letter, Nov 12 (‘Cabinet veterans minister’s funeral tribute to awesome sacrifice of NI veteran Hutchings,’ see link below), in which Mr Johnny Mercer MP paid tribute to Mr Dennis Hutchings at his funeral.

I cannot find any reference made by Mr Mercer to the shooting of anyone as contributing to peace in NI.

However from the reading of Mr McEvoy’s contribution, in which he challenges and twists what Mr Mercer said at the funeral of Mr Hutchings, he appears to be implying, though not naming him, that Mr Hutchings was guilty of shooting Mr JP Cunningham in the back, having tried him before some form of kangaroo court.

This is a disgraceful slur on the character and memory of Mr Hutchings who was prepared to return to this Province, despite his failing health, to face and defend the allegations made against him. He came here an innocent man before the law and left as an innocent man before the law.

David Love, Limavady

