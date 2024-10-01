Letter: We are witnessing the slow death of England as a sovereign nation by mathematical deceit

Grade inflation is a boon for the cynical politician, writes Gerald Morgan

I write in reference to your letter ‘If Northern Irish results at GCSE in 2024 were better than those in Wales and England, it is because all three authorities have agreed they should be’ (September 21).

Of course this is the case. Grade inflation is a boon for the cynical politician, few of whom we can trust.

As objective standards decline, so the results improve.

A wonderful message for a gullible and poorly informed electorate. Who does not rejoice in excellent results, deserved or undeserved?

As David Starkey points out we are witnessing the slow death of England as a sovereign nation by mathematical deceit.

It is an ingenious way of destroying a nation. It is the British way. No army is required.

Naturally the Scots and Welsh are delighted.