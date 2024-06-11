Letter: We in Reform must honour our election agreement with the TUV

By Letters
Published 12th Jun 2024, 00:32 BST
We gave our word: Richard Tice and Ben Habib of Reform UK and Jim Allister and Ron McDowell of TUV sign a general election pact in MarchWe gave our word: Richard Tice and Ben Habib of Reform UK and Jim Allister and Ron McDowell of TUV sign a general election pact in March
A letter from Nigel Owens:

As a member of the Reform Party who lives in North Antrim, I will be voting for Jim Allister.

Whilst I think highly of Nigel Farage, I do nonetheless believe that he has blundered in endorsing Ian Paisley Jr and Sammy Wilson.

We in the Reform Party must show that, when we give our word, it will be honoured.

I therefore hope that all Reform Party members and supporters living in Northern Ireland will support their local TUV candidate.

Nigel Owens, Ballymoney

