Letter: We must pursue with greater determination the path of peace and reconciliation
I write in response to Ben Lowry’s weekend column (I fear that the Brighton bomb weakened Margaret Thatcher's resolve over Northern Ireland, October 12)
Without a doubt it did. But then that is the purpose of bombs.
At a lesser level it weakened my own resolve for five years from 1985-1990.
I opposed the Anglo-Irish Agreement in 1985 along with Conor Cruise O'Brien and Mary Robinson.
In doing so, I alarmed my wife who by then had left Trinity College Dublin and Ireland with the children for the well-being and safety of them all while I remained in the Fair City.
I was fortunate indeed to remain with my academic career intact but without my wife.
We must now pursue with greater determination the path of peace and reconciliation.
Gerald Morgan OM FTCD, leader and treasurer of English Parliamentary Party, Dublin 4