Letter: We used to be kind in Northern Ireland, now we are more callous
I wholly agree with L. Wallace of Newtownards (‘Letter: Where did the tradition of welcoming people into your family and home go?’ letters, Wednesday April 16).
Northern Ireland people of all sorts used to be warm and kind.
A number of weeks ago in east Belfast I saw an elderly lady slip and and fall outside a GP’s surgery. She was obviously significantly injured and I ran inside the surgery and asked for medical personnel to come outside and take a look at her.
The receptionist refused point blank and said ‘the doctors won’t attend as they’re not insured’. It was a very cold morning and there was no question of the lady being brought inside to shelter in the waiting room while the ambulance was called (which, naturally, we not the receptionist, had to do).
The waiting area was empty.
I was disgusted by this cold and callous behaviour – I wonder if the Hippocratic Oath has been done away with and I am bemused by the way a medically untrained receptionist can call the shots.
Thankfully the lady in question did not suffer a heart attack or a stroke and thanks to the kindness of other strangers we managed to have her conveyed to hospital.
I contacted the Health Minister who expressed concern and told me that the GP surgeries arrange their own insurance, which normally does cover them for attending people outside the surgery.
Please don’t print my name.
Ms … Name and address supplied