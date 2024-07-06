Letter: Westminster will have to struggle on without Colonel Tim Collins

Letters to editor

A letter from Harry Patterson:

Well, voters of North Down, according to Col Tim Collins you have only yourselves to blame for electing Alex Easton and not the good colonel as your MP.

If you did vote for Col Collins then how do you feel about his sour grapes comments re potholes and hedges - condescending or what? (condescending means being talked down to by someone who thinks they are superior to you – I explain this in case unionist peasants would not know what it meant).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately for the world, you North Down unionists do not share Col Collins’ world vision and Westminster will have to struggle on without his gravitas and wisdom.

At least he will not have to up sticks and move from Canterbury to sunny Bangor Rolls Royce et al.