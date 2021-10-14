Letter: What does sanctioned killing of Down’s Syndrome babies say to my son?

Stanley Kerr with his son, Ben

It means “life unworthy of life”.

The Nazi Holocaust did not begin with the murder of Jews, it began with the killing of the disabled and cognitively impaired.

Letter to the editor

Mass genocide was simply the logical conclusion following the premise that some human lives are unworthy of life.

It may seem hard to imagine living in such a barbaric society.

The awful reality is that we already do.

Thanks to the imposition of the most radical abortion regime in Europe by the London government, in our “civilized” society of Northern Ireland it is simply assumed that a pre-natal diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome justifies abortion, and this can be up to the moment of birth.

This is our version of lebensunwertes leben.

The absence from our community of people with Down’s Syndrome leaves those individuals who do succeed in being born, like my son, with a justified sense that they are no longer welcomed by society.

Stanley Kerr, Dungannon

