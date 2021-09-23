Brutal, cold, and a dark day for Down’s Syndrome people: DUP reacts to High Court abortion judgement

Carla Lockhart with (left) Heidi Crowter and (right) James Carter

Carla Lockhart was responding to the ruling against disability campaigner Heidi Crowter, who had taken the case in the High Court in England to challenge the right to abort such children even nine months into a pregnancy.

Ms Crowter has pledged not to give up her fight, despite the ruling.

Mrs Lockhart said: “This is a very sad day for our nation.

“The highest court in the land has told those with disabilities that their lives are lesser than those born without a disability.

“That is a brutal, cold, discriminatory message to everyone in the UK who is living today with a disability.

“I want to commend Heidi Crowter for taking this case. I have been privileged to get to know Heidi in recent years. She is an inspiration, so full of life and a zest for living each and every day.

“She is the hope that those of us who value life cling to. She is the embodiment of why disability should not be grounds for an abortion to full term.

“How society treats its most vulnerable is a true measure of its humanity.

“Today the High Court has given a ruling that shames our nation. We will keep fighting for what is right, seeking the persuade more and more people to value all life.”

Ben Lowry