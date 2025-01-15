Letter: Where does councillor stand on buffer zones - a vital matter of liberty and conscience?

Weekly witness is still held close by Causeway Hospital

Whilst I respect this councillor's position, clearly the NI Assembly is where such matters are decided by Alliance MLAs. Indeed with the passing of the Abortion Services (Safe Zones) Bill in 2023 not one of them opposed such draconian legislation to deny Christian witness on the public street, nor did any abstain.

Personally, I with others still go for weekly witness close by Causeway Hospital, believing that Christian witness there is essential for the local community and in preserving our liberty. This is still much under threat as such MLAs would extend the current buffer zone to 200m if they got their way.

Where indeed does cllr Webb stand on such a vital matter of liberty and conscience, I ask?