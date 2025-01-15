Letter: Where does councillor stand on buffer zones - a vital matter of liberty and conscience?
As a ratepayer in Antrim and Newtownabbey and pro-life activist, I was interested in councillor Billy Webb's defence of the Alliance Party on the serious matter of abortion (Alliance councillor: I await an apology for the claim that we are a pro-abortion party, January 5).
Whilst I respect this councillor's position, clearly the NI Assembly is where such matters are decided by Alliance MLAs. Indeed with the passing of the Abortion Services (Safe Zones) Bill in 2023 not one of them opposed such draconian legislation to deny Christian witness on the public street, nor did any abstain.
Personally, I with others still go for weekly witness close by Causeway Hospital, believing that Christian witness there is essential for the local community and in preserving our liberty. This is still much under threat as such MLAs would extend the current buffer zone to 200m if they got their way.
Where indeed does cllr Webb stand on such a vital matter of liberty and conscience, I ask?
Raymond Stewart, Gospel Witness for LIFE, Newtownabbey