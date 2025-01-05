Alliance councillor: I await an apology for the claim that we are a pro-abortion party

By Letters
Published 5th Jan 2025, 17:45 GMT
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
A letter from Councillor Billy Webb:

I am responding to the letter from Gordon McNeill in your paper on Saturday January 4 headed ‘I don’t like hunting but Alliance talk of animals being ripped apart that is what happens to infants in abortion’.

It never ceases to amaze me that some people who are not members of the Alliance Party, or have any knowledge of our policies, make factually incorrect comments about the party. Also, the paper should fact-check letters and articles before going to print.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I share Mr McNeill’s view on abortion but, to be clear, and I state this as a member of the party executive and as a councillor, the Alliance Party does not have a pro-abortion policy; our view is that from womb to tomb is a conscience matter for members.

Mr McNeill finishes his letter with ‘I await a response’, I finish mine with ‘I await an apology’.

Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice