Alliance councillor: I await an apology for the claim that we are a pro-abortion party

Letters to editor

A letter from Councillor Billy Webb:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am responding to the letter from Gordon McNeill in your paper on Saturday January 4 headed ‘I don’t like hunting but Alliance talk of animals being ripped apart that is what happens to infants in abortion’.

It never ceases to amaze me that some people who are not members of the Alliance Party, or have any knowledge of our policies, make factually incorrect comments about the party. Also, the paper should fact-check letters and articles before going to print.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I share Mr McNeill’s view on abortion but, to be clear, and I state this as a member of the party executive and as a councillor, the Alliance Party does not have a pro-abortion policy; our view is that from womb to tomb is a conscience matter for members.

Mr McNeill finishes his letter with ‘I await a response’, I finish mine with ‘I await an apology’.