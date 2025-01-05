Alliance councillor: I await an apology for the claim that we are a pro-abortion party
I am responding to the letter from Gordon McNeill in your paper on Saturday January 4 headed ‘I don’t like hunting but Alliance talk of animals being ripped apart that is what happens to infants in abortion’.
It never ceases to amaze me that some people who are not members of the Alliance Party, or have any knowledge of our policies, make factually incorrect comments about the party. Also, the paper should fact-check letters and articles before going to print.
I share Mr McNeill’s view on abortion but, to be clear, and I state this as a member of the party executive and as a councillor, the Alliance Party does not have a pro-abortion policy; our view is that from womb to tomb is a conscience matter for members.
Mr McNeill finishes his letter with ‘I await a response’, I finish mine with ‘I await an apology’.
Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council