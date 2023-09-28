News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Youth Assembly gives young people a voice and a chance to make a difference

A letter from Alex Maskey:
By Letters
Published 28th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
One of the most inspiring and rewarding experiences of my time as Assembly Speaker has been getting to know members of the first Northern Ireland Youth Assembly.

It has been a pleasure to watch them work together to pursue the issues that they decided were important for their future.

This week sees the application process open to join the second Youth Assembly. The Youth Assembly is open to young people in years 9-12. We are keen to ensure that those selected represent all our communities and constituencies.

Our first Youth Assembly, established with support from the main political parties, finished its two-year period in June 2023 – 90 were chosen out of nearly 1,200 applicants. Over their two-year term, they formed committees to explore issues of concern to them.

The new Youth Assembly members will meet on a regular basis to debate in the Assembly Chamber. They will select the issues and participate in committee meetings to discuss their priorities in greater detail.

As well as being able to influence policy-making and engage with decision makers, members will learn about the Northern Ireland Assembly and local political landscape, gain experience of team working, develop and improve skills and confidence, make new friends and share experiences with a diverse group of young people.

I would ask everyone to encourage young people to seize this valuable chance to be the change and the voice for their generation.

Applications are open and will close at 5pm on October 18. Find out more about the Youth Assembly and how to apply at www.niyouthassembly.org/recruitment

Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly