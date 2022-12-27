Letters: Cushendall Advent story

Letters to editor

A distant son of the Glens of Antrim has apparently lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in the 2022 World Cup (December 19).

It has shades of a far fetched joke from a saucy 1970s PTQ magazine produced by Queen's University students. Fact can indeed be stranger than fiction, with little people from smaller places making a big impact at times.

Alexis MacAllister's possible genealogical links to Cushendall is a fine Advent story. The hands of a baby from Nazareth holding the world, and directing human destiny, may seem less far fetched this Christmas.

The absurdity of Christianity, coupled with its survival over aeons, has always been one of its greatest strengths. A Church Father, Tertullian (155-220 CE), wisely commented: It is true because it is impossible.