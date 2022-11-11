Letters: Tories got us into this mess, they should get us out of it

The Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

It seems that the Tory government are taking a harder line than they dared to do with Sinn Fein/IRA.

They even pay them for not taking their seats at Westminster.

They have also kicked the can further down the road for the election.

They must think that the DUP will capitulate because they have hit them in the pocket.

The secretary of state says that people want politicians back into government even though it was through their own betrayal that they put a border in the Irish Sea rather than offend republicans. With a gun also put to their heads even by those who should know better.

I have news for Mr Heaton-Harris: the vast majority of unionist people have voted for unionist politicians not to go back into government while we are under the authority of a foreign diktat and separated from the UK internal market.

The Tories got us into this mess so they can get us out of it.

The bill going through the Commons to go unilaterally is obviously a form of irritation to the EU and Eire. All the so-called good vibes coming from the EU, I believe, are a false dawn. There is little hope that what will come out of the negotiations will restore our full place in the UK. This is unacceptable to all the unionist parties and those who support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad