Letters to editor

In Thursday’s News Letter Micheal Martin says that a return to direct rule is not an option.

Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance all talking up a form of joint authority too.

This has been met with a deafening silence from the British government. They have said in the past that they wouldn’t countenance joint authority. But this is the same government who also said no border in the Irish Sea which turned out to be an abject lie.

All this might be pressure to bounce the DUP back into Stormont but I feel that there is more to it than that.

Our new prime minister is already softening his stance on the protocol and wants a ‘deal’ with the same Mr Martin who tells him and us there can’t be a return to direct rule.

Maybe a ‘deal’ could be cobbled together which would include a form of direct rule which would be sold to the gullible as a solution to our problems. The usual suspects would fall over themselves to sell this deal to us unionists and loyalists. This would to their shame no doubt include some who would call themselves ‘unionists’.

Hardly a day goes by without this government showing evidence of its disdain for unionism and conversely its willingness to placate republicans and nationalists.

I have said before we are ignored and our concerns brushed aside like an unwanted child. No one wants or cares for us and If they could put us in a reservation somewhere out of sight and earshot I believe they would.

