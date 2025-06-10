Letters: Winning a border poll? Here’s how

Letters to editor

A letter from Alan S. Carson

In light of recent court decisions, and BBC Northern Ireland's obsession with expediting an increasingly inevitable future border poll, here are one unionist's suggestions to help us win it.

Encourage our pro-union leaders to campaign for modern language signs at Grand Central Station instead of opposing all things Irish.

Nominate Ben Lowry as pro-union campaign leader instead of a politician.

Find a way for the Windsor Framework to give us an economic edge.

Support Lee Reynolds and Professor Shirlow in what they trying to do.

And, explain to loyal orders that it is not a defeat if they can no longer march wherever the hell they like.

That would be a start.

Alan S. Carson,