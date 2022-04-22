Letter to the editor

The Ukrainian Army’s shelling of the Donbass region has been going on since 2014, yet the column inches and news reports from the UK mainstream media only started in a meaningful way in March 2022 when Russia intervened militarily.

For a very long time no one, but the very gullible, has been able to trust the mainstream media anymore to supply them with an accurate perspective on the world.

They’re a business competing with other businesses for survival.

If sensationalism and titillation sells more copy inches then that’s going to be the focus.

What characterises the mainstream media these days is deference to power; reliance on public relations firms for ‘filling’ or non-stories; lack of investigative journalism and therefore a lack of depth, balance, and perspective; and emphasis on reporting government business, however, misleading, in the style of stenographers.

Over 14,000 people killed in Donbass since 2014 and hardly a whisper from the Western mainstream media.