No sign that government cares whether DUP joins Stormont

A letter from Robert Moore:

By Letters
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:01 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:50 am
Letter to the editor

What evidence does Sir Jeffrey have that the UK government cares whether the DUP joins the executive or not?

I can’t see any!

Robert Moore, Guelph, Ontario, Canada

