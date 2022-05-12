No sign that government cares whether DUP joins Stormont

What evidence does Sir Jeffrey have that the UK government cares whether the DUP joins the executive or not?
I can’t see any!
Robert Moore, Guelph, Ontario, Canada
• Other commentary:
• Peter Robinson May 11: Ignore those who are urging DUP to just go back into Stormont
• Editorial May 11: Liz Truss hints at action on NI Protocol but unionists are right to be wary
• Ruth Dudley Edwards May 10: The nationalist vote is nowhere near enough for border poll
• Editorial May 10: If Irish language gets pledge today so must an overhaul of protocol
• Owen Polley May 9: Unionists have an issue with sectarian SF, not with nationalism
• Henry McDonald May 9: A few facts are in order amid breathless reportage about SF
• Emma Little Pengelly May 9: There has been no increase in the nationalist vote in 25 years
• Editorial May 9: It is clear that unionists need to have option of voting for a liberal party
• Ben Lowry May 7: Unionism now faces a considerable challenge in how to go forward
• Henry McDonald May 7: Sinn Fein’s day in the sun but no new dawn for Irish unity
• Editorial May 7: Unionism more than ever needs London’s help on the protocol
• Ben Lowry May 7: Unionist overall vote stays ahead of nationalist total, albeit narrowly
• Brian John Spencer: Unionism was given no wriggle room by nationalism