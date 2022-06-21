Letter to the editor

Reading Jim Allister’s analysis of the protocol bill (‘Allister warns DUP against making a mistake,’ June 18, see link below) it seems that the British government has still not removed the iniquitous border that is in the Irish Sea.

Many unionist MLAs were elected on demanding its end. Although a step in the right direction it falls short of restoring our full place in the United Kingdom.

There seems to be parts open to interpretation and not made very clear how it is to be carried out.

We have come to expect the big three republican/nationalist parties to object to any movement to thwart the bullying of the EU and Eire because they despise all things unionist.

The Alliance Party are certainly under new management from of old and have a despicable approach to the Union. I do hope that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP will reflect on how Boris Johnson sold them a pup before at one of their conferences and then went out and did the dirty deed. Once bitten twice shy should be their attitude!

I would like to know if the DUP had any input at all into these proposals. I believe it would be premature to go back into government before the legislation is to the satisfaction of the majority of unionist people and has passed into law with Royal approval.

This bill in coming days needs to be scrutinised in every detail and bench marked against the DUP seven tests, so that we cannot be deceived again. The idea that we can have the best of both worlds is a fallacy.

You would think they are giving unionists something when the iniquitous protocol should never have happened in the first place.

John Mulholland, Doagh