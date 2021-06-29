Nothing should be off table in battle to get rid of the Protocol

Letter to the editor

This is especially when compared to the convoluted attempts (so far) by the DUP and Ulster Unionists to be seen to oppose the Protocol while at the same time operating the North/South bodies, and administering the Irish Sea border through the Assembly.

It was particularly disappointing that Doug Beattie’s response was that “refusing to talk helps no one”.

On the contrary, talking to those who wish to destroy our position as part of the UK, in the absence of applying any levers of political pressure which are available to us to the maximum, is a recipe for defeat as it signals a position of weakness.

Does he really believe that just by talking nicely to the EU and the Republic that they are going to relinquish the power they have over us through the Protocol to progressively remove us from being in any real sense part of the United Kingdom?

As for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, we must of course give him the opportunity to set out his stall as to how he is going to set up a structured campaign of increasing pressure (not just ad hoc isolated and unrelated actions) to completely remove the Protocol and restore us to our rightful place within the United Kingdom.

In so doing he should not fall into the trap I believe Mr Beattie has fallen into but must remember and apply to the utmost President Roosevelt’s dictum “Speak softly but carry a big stick.”

Nothing must be off the table including the collapse of an Assembly built on anti-democratic and sectarian principles.