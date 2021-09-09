One of the UUP’s Protocol proposals is actually three years old

Letter to the editor

This was first suggested to Prime Minister Theresa May in February 2018; then, in a more developed form, it was proposed by a former EU official in August 2019; and at last it has found its way into the UK government’s recent Command Paper.

So why is the government not just going ahead and drafting the legislation?

Whatever else happens, such a UK law will be necessary, and moreover it would make redundant some of the more obnoxious provisions of the protocol.

Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead, Berkshire

