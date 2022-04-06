Orange Order must realise no Stormont means direct rule under a PM who betrays unionists

Boris Johnson MP pictured speaking at the 2018 DUP Annual Conference at the Crown Plaza hotel in Belfast; some two years later, he signed the Protocol

Today the Orange Order is attempting to influence the May election by advising Protestants and Unionists like myself that there should be no return to Stormont whilst Protocol issues remain unresolved.

They must be aware that the collapse of Stormont will remove our ability to control our own future, and we will endure direct rule from London with Boris Johnston in charge – the same Boris who can smile while promising everything, knowing that he intends to betray us when the need arises.

How is this good for our future security?

Letter to the editor

Remember that in May 1998 the Orange Order opposed the Good Friday Agreement, a stance rejected by the people of NI who voted in favour of the Agreement by 71% on the May 22 referendum.

Just six weeks later, while most of N. Ireland was celebrating what promised to be a new beginning, the Orange Order brought the Province to a standstill for the third year in a row in an attempt to force a parade from Drumcree down the Garvaghy Road.

I was teaching in a state school at the time and was appalled to see pupils had become involved in the chaotic protests which were dominated by paramilitaries.

In June 1998 we had a sense of optimism and hope that our two communities would come together and work for the common good, but this was destroyed by the Drumcree protests, which ended with the shameful murders of the three Quinn children, and was followed by the horrific Omagh bombing few weeks later.

N. Ireland does not need another period of instability, it certainly does not need more street protests where working class teenagers will suffer.

Can I appeal to the Orange Order to rethink their strategy, do not let history repeat itself, do not be fooled into destabilising N. Ireland and damaging the union once more.

Arnold Carton, Belfast, BT6