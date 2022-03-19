Perhaps it is time to bring in Scottish island ferry operator

Letter to the editor

If P&O insist they can’t operate profitably in the North Channel without third country labour perhaps it’s time to bringing in Scotland’s Caledonian MacBrayne (who provide service to the various islands off of the west coast) and let them take over the routes?

Neale Weir, Curran, Co Londonderry

——— ———

