Power sharing with Sinn Fein makes a mockery of democracy

Letter to the editor

Rev Dr Hazlett Lynch’s letter (‘The hypocrisy of republicans who jeer at murder victims,’ June 6, see link below) regarding republicans’ attitude to the 1977 Ardboe atrocity which robbed his and others’ families — not to mention our society at large — of three young men dedicated to democracy and justice, will chime with every morally minded reader.

Sadly, whilst the DUP occasionally and briefly vents its displeasure at Sinn Fein and others of similar mind, they apparently have no problem in sitting in government with hypocrites who enthusiastically celebrate on a regular basis numerous atrocities and the savages who perpetrated them.

Power sharing with such makes a mockery of democracy.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry