Preposterous DUP attempts to spin their climbdown washes with no one

The decision of the DUP to resume cooperation with the North/South architecture of the Belfast Agreement is shameful.

Just a few hours after Sinn Fein demanded that the DUP re-engage with Dublin Edwin Poots was down in Dublin announcing that he was doing just that.

What now of the DUP plan to get rid of the NI Protocol?

What exactly does the DUP mean when they say North-South relations “will be impacted”?

They are now claiming that that doesn’t mean a boycott of North/South bodies. Does it mean that they will merely troop down to Dublin to give off in front of the cameras when we all know they aren’t serious?

The preposterous attempts to spin this humiliating climbdown washes with no one, least of all the unionist electorate.

Jordan Armstrong, East Londonderry TUV chair

