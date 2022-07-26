The then first minister and Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble in Washington with his successor as UUP leader Reg Empey (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lord Trimble was a giant of Northern Ireland politics.

His successful delivery of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was the crowning achievement of his political career, for which he received widespread international recognition.

Throughout that time, I saw David provide real leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

He was brave and fearless in his conviction that the 1998 deal was not only in the best interests of Northern Ireland but also in the best interests of the United Kingdom as a whole.

Bitterly attacked by opponents, time has shown that his judgement was right as those critics have had to work within parameters that David established.

I am in no doubt that many people are alive today who would have perished in our Troubles had Lord Trimble not had the courage of his convictions.”

Lord (Reg) Empey, Former Ulster Unionist leader