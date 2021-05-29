Rev Ivan Foster: As long as unionists care chiefly about their salary, nothing will change

Letter to the editor

In a letter to your newspaper, Mr Ken McFarland of Omagh (‘IRA funeral breach exposed lawless nature of republicans,’ May 25, see link below) asked: “How long are we expected to pander to the very people who brought the ‘conflict’ about in the first place, and how long is the Sinn Fein ‘tail’ going to be permitted to wag the policing and justice ‘dog’ in this country?”

The answer is simple!

Just as long as unionists keep electing representatives to Stormont whose chief interest is the salary and benefits they accrue from that position and who will not for one moment dare contemplate any challenging of the arrogance of Sinn Fein which might in any way jeopardise that salary and benefits!

If ‘huff and puff’ could save Ulster from SF tyranny, how peaceful this land would be.

Rev Ivan Foster, Kilskeery, Co Tyrone

